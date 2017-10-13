

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert amid a rash of break and enters in Scarborough that have primarily taken place while residents were asleep.

Police say that the early-morning robberies have taken place in an area bounded by Ellesmere Road to the north, Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue to the west, and the Durham Region border to the east.

It is alleged that a male suspect has been entering residences while occupants sleep and attempting to gather personal information about them.

Police say that it appears as though the suspect is targeting young women and girls.

The suspect is described as black with a light complexion, about six-feet tall with a thin to medium build and brown eyes.

It is not clear how many break and enters have taken place but police say that the incidents have been occurring since Sept. 25.

Police are urging area residents to take a number of precautions, including locking all their doors and keeping their porch lights on as a deterrent to would-be burglars.