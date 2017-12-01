

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a suspect who opened fire on a taxi in the downtown core early Friday morning was likely targeting a male customer seated inside.

Police say that the driver had picked up a customer near Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly after 3 a.m. when the customer got involved in a conversation with a passerby.

That’s when police say that multiple shots were fired. One bullet shattered the drivers –side window of the taxi while another ended up lodged in the drivers-side door.

“Once car window was broken the fare yelled to the driver to go, to drive,, to leave the area and the cab veered off towards the Yonge Street area,” Det. Shane Wilson told CP24 on Friday morning. “At this point in time police are canvassing the area and seeking video surveillance."

The taxi sped away from the scene after the shooting and ended up near Yonge Street and Dundas Street, where the customer got out and fled the scene without paying.

Police have checked area hospitals in the event that the customer was injured in the shooting and sought treatment; however they have not found him.

Police say that the driver was unharmed in the shooting and has been taken to 51 Division for questioning.

No information has been released about a potential suspect or suspects at this point.

Police do plan to review surveillance camera footage from the vehicle in the hopes that it will help them identify the customer or the gunman.