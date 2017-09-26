

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect in a sexual assault that took place in the Deer Park area in the early hours this morning.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking on the east side of Avenue Road, south of St. Clair Avenue West, when a man standing near his car approached her asking for directions.

Police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled north on Avenue Road before going west on Lynnwood Avenue.

Police released a photo of a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as being in his mid-20s, standing five-foot-nine with short dark hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki shorts and was driving a blue, two-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord.