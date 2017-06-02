

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly forced his way into a woman’s apartment, hit her in the head with a pistol several times and then took her puppy.

The violent home invasion occurred inside an apartment near Bloor and Sherbourne streets on May 14.

Police say the man forced his way inside the apartment while armed with a handgun and proceeded to demand money from the 48-year-old woman inside.

He is then alleged to have pistol-whipped the woman several times, causing her to suffer minor cuts to her head.

At that point, police say the suspect took one of the woman’s puppies and left the apartment.

A suspect was later identified through the course of an investigation and on May 31 police executed a search warrant.

Police say that a loaded Browning 9mm handgun and .38 Special snub nose revolver belonging to the accused were seized during the execution of the search warrant, along with a large quantity of heroin and cocaine.

Samuel Elvira, 23, of Toronto, is facing 16 charges, including robbery while armed with a firearm.