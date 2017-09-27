

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect who allegedly slashed a man with a sharp object in Scarborough’s Golden Mile neighbourhood earlier this month.

Investigators say the assault took place near Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. on September 13.

According to police, the victim was on the west side of Victoria Park Avenue when he was approached by a man he knew from a prior minor dispute.

The suspect, police say, then swung at the victim with a sharp object hidden in his hand.

The suspect then fled the area.

The man is believed to be in his early 20s and is approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-seven. Police say he has a muscular build, black curly hair and blue-green eyes with a visible defect in one.

The suspect was last seen wearing baggy jeans and a sleeveless black T-shirt with a stick figure or skeleton design.

Investigators say he is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the victim.