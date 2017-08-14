

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a man after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly forced into the sex trade.

Officials said the investigation began in July and spread across two provinces.

Police said that the woman was forced to work in the sex trade in Ontario and Quebec, turning over all of her money.

She was forced to abide by any rules imposed by a man who allegedly “punished” her if she “did not make her quota” set for each day, investigators said.

Police say 20-year-old Kevin Barreau of Montreal is wanted for 14 charges, including trafficking in persons over 18 years old, advertising another person’s sexual services, uttering threats, and three counts of fraud under $5,000.

Officials say they believe Barreau is somewhere in the Montreal area and they are urging him to turn himself in at the nearest police station.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).