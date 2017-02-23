

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old man who investigators allege accidentally shot a man at a downtown hotel earlier this week.

At around 10 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers were called to the Chelsea Hotel, located in the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets, for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on scene, officers discovered that a man had accidentally fired a gun at the hotel and a stray bullet struck one man in the chest.

The victim was rushed to hospital for treatment following this incident and investigators say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Thursday, police announced that they have now identified the suspect in the case.

Investigators say 24-year-old Dylan Patriquin, of Toronto, is facing five charges including careless use of a firearm, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

The suspect, police say, should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone member of the public who spots Patriquin is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.