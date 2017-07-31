

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault near a cemetery in the Cabbagetown area.

In a news release, police said a man and a woman met downtown near Yonge Street and Queen Street West at around 4:30 a.m. on July 30.

The man led the woman to St. James Cemetery.

He then forced her into a wooded area off of Rosedale Valley Road and Bayview Avenue where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman was able to fight the man off and run out to Rosedale Valley Road where she sought help.

Police say they are now looking for a suspect described as a white man between 31 and 35 years of age. He stands between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven with a medium build and a potbelly. He is unshaven with short, blonde hair and was wearing a blue jacket and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).