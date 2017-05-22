

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Ajax.

According to Durham Regional Police, shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, an armed man walked into a Subway on Old Kingston Road in Ajax and demanded cash from one of the store’s employees.

The suspect took the cash and fled the area eastbound on foot

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Uniformed officers, with the assistance of a K9 officer, searched the area but were unable to track down a suspect.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male who is approximately five-foot-eleven with a thin build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black track pants, white shoes and a mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Crime Robbery unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355.