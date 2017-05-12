

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An armed robbery at a Scarborough apartment that was reportedly used as a brothel last year has police looking for a suspect.

One person is already in custody in connection with the case, but police said Friday they are on the hunt for one more.

On Nov. 26, 2016 at 1:42 a.m., police were called to an apartment at 1950 Kennedy Road for a report of a robbery.

Investigators allege that an apartment in the building was being used for prostitution.

Two male suspects, posing as johns, entered the apartment armed with handguns and a knife.

They allegedly demanded money from three victims inside the apartment, and later pistol-whipped two of them and tied them up with zip-ties.

An undetermined amount of cash was given to the suspects.

As police arrived at the apartment, they heard a gun discharge inside.

The two assailants were able to scale down the building using the apartment’s balcony and evade capture.

On Wednesday, one of the two suspects was arrested by Toronto police hold-up unit officers.

Shi Gum, 30, of Toronto has been charged with offences including robbery with a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of forcible confinement and three counts of uttering death threats.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Thursday morning.

The second suspect is described as an Asian male, between 35 and 40 years of age, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing metal-framed glasses.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).