

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a photo of a suspect who police allege sexually assaulted a seven-year-old boy at Ossington Station on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 8 p.m. on July 19, a woman and her son were heading up an escalator at the subway station when a man approached the boy from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Police said Wednesday that the suspect was last seen fleeing through a parking lot adjacent to the station.

The suspect has been described as a brown male who is approximately five-foot-five to five-foot-seven and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say he has a slim building and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark jeans, and blue running shoes.

A security camera image of a suspect has now been released and police are appealing to members of the public for help identifying him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).