

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect after a child was asked to engage in sexual activity inside a public library in the city’s Runnymede neighbourhood on Monday night.

At 8:20 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the Toronto Public Library branch at 620 Jane Street.

Investigators say a 12-year-old boy was in the library when a man he did not know passed him a note.

The note allegedly asked the boy to engage in sexual activity.

The boy then reported the incident to library staff, who contacted police.

The suspect fled the library.

He is described as a brown-skinned male, between 18 and 20 years-old. He has a thin build and black hair that was shaved on the sides of his head.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants, a black jacket, a shirt with a Blue Jays logo on it and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).