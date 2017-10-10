

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a custodian at Bloor-Yonge Station late Monday night.

It happened at the subway station shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say the custodian sustained minor injuries following the assault and did not require treatment in hospital.

The suspect has been described by police as a black male in his 50s who was seen wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

No arrests have been made, investigators confirm.