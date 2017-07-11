

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





York Regional Police have named a suspect after donation boxes full of cash were taken from two mosques in Markham last weekend.

On the morning of Sunday, July 9, Police were called to the Masjid Darul Iman mosque at 1330 Castlemore Avenue and the Islamic Society of Markham on Denison Street for reports of thefts.

Police say that in each instance, the suspect pried open a door or window, gained entry and took donation boxes containing an undisclosed amount of cash donated by worshippers.

In both break-ins, the administration offices of each mosque were damaged.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect in the thefts as Ashraf Awad.

He is described as a Middle Eastern male, standing six-feet-tall, weighing 170 pounds, with receding grey hair.

He is wanted for break and enter, mischief and theft under $5,000.

Police says he was charged for six similar thefts from mosques in Mississauga that occurred between June 4 and June 17.

He is accused of taking a total of $12,000 in those six incidents.

Peel Regional Police Const. Mark Fischer says Awad is also wanted for three additional mosque thefts that occurred in Mississauga as well as a break-in at a school in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).