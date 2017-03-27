

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Security camera images have been released of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl on a TTC bus last month.

The incident, police say, occurred on Feb. 25 around 11:30 a.m. on a TTC bus near Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old girl was sitting in the back corner of the bus, which was heading westbound on Wilson Avenue, when a man boarded the vehicle.

The man, investigators say, sat directly beside the girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

When the teen looked up at the man, police say he got out of his seat and exited the bus at Dufferin Street.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 60 years old and approximately 160 to 170 pounds. Police say at the time of the incident, he had short, grey hair and stubble. He was seen wearing a baseball cap, blue pants and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.