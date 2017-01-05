

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Toronto police have released photographs of a man they are trying to track down in connection with an alleged assault involving a brick that took place aboard a TTC bus back in November.

The release of two security camera images Thursday afternoon stems from an incident that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

According to police, one man assaulted another with a brick while on a bus in the Dufferin and Hallam streets area.

No physical description of the suspect was provided by investigators to accompany the photographs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).