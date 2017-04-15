

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released images of a suspect wanted in relation to a serious assault that occurred inside a Tim Hortons bathroom near Bloor and Church streets on New Year’s Eve, 2016.

Investigators say that at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016, a suspect approached a 55-year-old man in the bathroom vestibule area of a food outlet near Bloor and Church streets.

The two men became involved in a heated argument and then the suspect allegedly assaulted the 55-year-old man.

The suspect then fled the scene heading east on Bloor Street East.

He is described as approximately 40-years-old, standing six feet tall, with a heavy build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white towel on his head underneath the hat, a black bomber jacket, a black sweater with a hood, baggy blue jeans and grey shoes.

He was also carrying a dark coloured backpack and appeared to walk with a “slow uneven gait.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).