

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect after a man exposed himself to a female employee inside a store in Pickering on Sunday.

On Sunday morning at about 11:30 a.m., Durham Regional Police were called to a business on Kingston Road near Valley Farm Road.

A suspect allegedly entered the business and exposed himself to a female employee.

He then left the store on foot.

He is described as a white male, standing about six feet tall, with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing pink pants and a purple T-shirt. He also wore brown slip on shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2541.