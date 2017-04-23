

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was shot inside a parked car in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area on Saturday night.

It happened on Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, one male victim was found inside a car with injuries to his lower extremities.

He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Speaking to CP24 Saturday, police described the suspect as a white male who has facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a black baseball cap with the word “Dope” written on the front.

In a more detailed suspect description released Sunday morning, investigators said the suspect is approximately five-foot-six or five-foot-seven and was wearing a grey hoodie with a black toque.

Sgt. Lou Gibb told CP24 the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on foot.

Police say they have obtained video surveillance footage from the area.