Suspect sought after man stabbed downtown: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2017 5:41AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the downtown core on Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of Shuter and Sherbourne streets shortly after 4 a.m.
Police say the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.