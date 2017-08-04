

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a male suspect wanted in connection with a pair of bank robberies in Toronto.

Both of the alleged incidents took place in the month of June.

Most recently, a man entered a bank in the area of Avenue and Davenport roads on June 30 at around 2:30 p.m.

At this bank, a note demanding cash be handed over was given to a bank teller. The teller then complied with the note before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Before this incident, police say the man entered a bank in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue on June 23 at around 2:50 p.m.

Similar to the other incident, he handed a bank teller a note with the same message.

The teller then handed the requested quantity of cash over to the man before he fled the scene on foot.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect from both banks in an effort to identify him.

He has been described as a five-foot-nine male in his 30’s or 40’s who is clean shaven with short black hair. In one of the incidents he was seen wearing a Burberry golf shirt, black pants with white leather Lacoste shoes and Gucci sunglasses.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).