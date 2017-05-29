

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect after one person was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man they met online.

The victim first made contact with the man through an online dating app, according to police.

On May 26 at around 6:10 a.m., police say the victim agreed to meet the man at a location in Brampton. Sometime after the meeting was arranged, the victim was sexually assaulted, police allege.

The suspect is believed to be approximately 25 to 30 years old and is about five-foot-eight. Police say he has a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and short, dark hair.

The man is also described as having tattoos on the inside of both of his forearms and was last seen driving a dark grey SUV with tinted windows.

A photo of the suspect has now been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Peel police’s special victim’s unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.