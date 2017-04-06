Suspect sought after robberies at downtown convenience stores, Subway
Toronto police have released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with three robberies downtown. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 7:33AM EDT
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with three robberies in the city’s downtown core.
The first robbery was reported on Jan. 30 at a convenience store near Baldwin and Beverly streets.
At around 7:30 p.m., police say a man entered the store, produced a black handgun and demanded money from staff.
The suspect fled the area after obtaining an undisclosed quantity of cash.
Shortly before 9 p.m. the next day, police say the same suspect held up a convenience store in the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street.
Less than one hour later, investigators say the suspect struck again, robbing a Subway store in area of Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue.
Police did not release a detailed suspect description, saying on that the man has was approximately 25 to 30 years old and five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).