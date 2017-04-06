

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with three robberies in the city’s downtown core.

The first robbery was reported on Jan. 30 at a convenience store near Baldwin and Beverly streets.

At around 7:30 p.m., police say a man entered the store, produced a black handgun and demanded money from staff.

The suspect fled the area after obtaining an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Shortly before 9 p.m. the next day, police say the same suspect held up a convenience store in the area of Queen Street West and Portland Street.

Less than one hour later, investigators say the suspect struck again, robbing a Subway store in area of Queen Street West and Strachan Avenue.

Police did not release a detailed suspect description, saying on that the man has was approximately 25 to 30 years old and five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).