Suspect sought after robbery at convenience store in Mount Pleasant East
Police are investigating a convenience store robbery in Mount Pleasant East. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 5:44AM EDT
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Toronto’s Mount Pleasant East neighbourhood.
The robbery occurred at a Mac’s convenience store near Eglinton and Petman avenues, in the area of Mount Pleasant Road.
Police say the suspect in the incident had his face covered and was armed with a knife.
Investigators did not say what, if anything, was stolen from the store.