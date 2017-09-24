Suspect sought after shots fired in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 24, 2017 6:54AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in Brampton early Sunday morning.
It happened near Queen Street and Hansen Road South at around 2:15 a.m.
Police say shots were fired in the area shortly before a single-vehicle collision in the intersection.
The suspect did not remain at the scene.
Queen Street is shut down between Rutherford Road and Kennedy Road as officers investigate.