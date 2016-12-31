

Paul Johnston, CP24.com





Photographs of a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar operator last month have been released by Toronto police.

The release of the security camera images Saturday afternoon stems for an alleged incident that occurred in the Spadina Avenue and Richmond Street area at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 12.

According to police, the streetcar operator was alerted by another passenger that two people were causing damage to the vehicle.

After question one of the passengers about his behaviour, the operator was slapped in the face.

The altercation continued outside the vehicle where the male passenger continued to choke, punch and further slap the TTC employee.

The suspect was seen heading east on Richmond Street following the incident.

He is described as approximately six-foot-two, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black, three-quarter-length trench coat, grey pants, and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).