

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a string of break-ins at stores in the Entertainment District.

The incidents occurred sometime on Sept. 22 in the area of Duncan Street and King Street West.

It is alleged that a male suspect broke into several stores in the neighbourhood and stole cash, electronics and jewelry.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Robert Robin Cropearedwolf, of Toronto.

He is believed to be five-foot-six, 145 pounds and has long, black hair that is frequently braided. Police say the man also has star tattoos on both elbows.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect and are asking anybody with information about his whereabouts to contact investigators.