Suspect sought after teen sexually assaulted in Scarborough Junction
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 10:25AM EDT
Investigators are searching for a suspect after the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at a home in Scarborough Junction.
Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Danforth Road for a reported break-and-enter.
Police said a 16-year-old girl was inside a home in the area when a man entered the residence and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect has been described by police as Asian, clean-shaven and between 30 and 40 years old. He is believed to be five-foot-ten to six-feet-tall and has a medium build with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black suit jacket and a grey shirt.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).