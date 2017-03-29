

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for a suspect after the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at a home in Scarborough Junction.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue and Danforth Road for a reported break-and-enter.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was inside a home in the area when a man entered the residence and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been described by police as Asian, clean-shaven and between 30 and 40 years old. He is believed to be five-foot-ten to six-feet-tall and has a medium build with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black suit jacket and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).