

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect accused of assaulting a TTC employee downtown back in November.

According to police, the employee was assaulted by a male suspect at Wellesley Station, located on Wellesley Street East near Yonge Street, on Nov. 19.

The suspect is described as having brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black tuque, dark jeans and black Blue Jays shirt with white stripes down the sides.

In an effort to identify a suspect, police have released security camera images.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).