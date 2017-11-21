

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after an unknown substance was sprayed in the face of a passenger on board a TTC bus in North York.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 that at around 8 a.m., a person got on a bus in the area of Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue, and sprayed a passenger with an unknown substance, which paramedics say is believed to be mace.

The suspect then exited the bus, which is currently stopped in the area.

Sidhu said the driver of the bus and some passengers complained of breathing issues following the incident.

One passenger, Sidhu said, reported experiencing a burning sensation in their chest.

Paramedics are currently on scene and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives unit has been notified.

It is not clear if anyone will be transported to hospital.

Officers are conducting a search in the area in an attempt to locate the suspect.