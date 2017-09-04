

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed two people outside a bar near Little Italy on Sunday morning.

In a news release issued Monday, police said a man had left a bar in the area of Bathurst and College streets at around 2:30 a.m. when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who later stabbed him after a physical altercation ensued.

A doorman from a nightclub nearby tried to intervene to help the victim of the stabbing. The suspect, police allege, then stabbed the doorman.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene eastbound on the north side of College Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if they doorman was treated in hospital.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and is approximately five-foot-eight. Police say the suspect’s hair was braided in cornrows and he was wearing a baseball cap with a logo on the front, a green and white shirt, and blue jeans. Investigators also say the man has gold dental jewelry.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).