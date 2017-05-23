

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in North York on Monday.

According to investigators, late Monday evening a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area of Finch Avenue and Doris Avenue, near Yonge Street, when she was approached from behind by a man.

Police say the man forced the woman to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to fight the man off and the suspect fled.

The suspect has been described as a white male who is between the ages of 28 and 34. Police say he is five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight with a medium build and has blond hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a wide olive/ grey stripe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).