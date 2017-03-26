

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a 70-year-old woman inside a grocery store on St. Clair Avenue.

Police say on March 10 at around 10 a.m., a woman was shopping at Loblaws near St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street when a man stood behind her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The man has been described by police as 50 to 60 years old and was seen wearing a baseball hat, a plaid shirt, dark pants and running shoes.

Investigators have now released a security camera image of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).