

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man she met online.

According to police, on July 4, a 35-year-old Toronto woman contacted investigators to report that she had been sexually assaulted by a man a month earlier.

The woman told police that she had chatted with a man named Ken for nearly two years on a social media site and on June 16, she agreed to meet him in person after he offered her an employment opportunity.

The woman said the man drove her to a house in Markham and after the two went inside, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Police have now released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged incident and are asking for the public for help identifying him.

The suspect has been described as an Asian male who has a medium build and glasses. The man goes by the name Ken and could be a realtor, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.