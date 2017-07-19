Suspect sought after woman allegedly sexually assaulted by man she met online
Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Markham. (York Regional Police handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2017 10:44AM EDT
York Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man she met online.
According to police, on July 4, a 35-year-old Toronto woman contacted investigators to report that she had been sexually assaulted by a man a month earlier.
The woman told police that she had chatted with a man named Ken for nearly two years on a social media site and on June 16, she agreed to meet him in person after he offered her an employment opportunity.
The woman said the man drove her to a house in Markham and after the two went inside, the man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.
Police have now released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged incident and are asking for the public for help identifying him.
The suspect has been described as an Asian male who has a medium build and glasses. The man goes by the name Ken and could be a realtor, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.