

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking the public for assistance locating a ‘violent’ suspect who investigators say assaulted a woman at a home in North Toronto earlier this week.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Avenue Road at around 2:15 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, investigators say they discovered a 26-year-old woman had been assaulted by a man who fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Toronto resident Shawn General, is wanted for four counts of assault causing bodily harm, four counts on unlawfully causing bodily harm, assault, mischief under $5,000, obstructing justice, failing to comply with a condition of judicial release, and two counts of breaching probation.

General has been described by police as approximately six-foot-two, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black bomber-style jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, blue jeans and grey and black Air Jordan shoes.

Police say General is known to be violent and ask members of the public not to approach him but to call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).