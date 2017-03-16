

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released an image of a man sought in relation to the confinement and repeated assault of a woman in the Kensington Market neighbourhood earlier this week.

Toronto police say that between Saturday, March 11 and Monday, March 13, a woman was forcibly confined in the area of St. Andrew Street and Spadina Avenue.

The woman was assaulted by a suspect several times during this period.

On Monday, she was able to escape from the area and reach out to police.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jean Sebastien Thiffault of Toronto.

He is wanted for charges including forcible confinement, assault, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

If located, he should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding Thiffault is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).