

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at the Eaton Centre last week.

According to investigators, at around 3:10 p.m. Friday, a man sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman in the busy downtown mall and when she screamed, the suspect smiled and walked away.

He has been described by police as approximately 25 to 35 years old and is about five-foot-eight with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue toque, a black/ blue winter coat, blue cargo-style jeans tucked into black boots as well as black and white clothing underneath his coat.

Police have now released a security camera image of the man.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at416-22-TIPS (8477).