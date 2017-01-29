

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted by the same man twice in one day near a Newtonbrook mall.

At around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police say a 23-year-old woman was walking along a footpath in the area of Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue when she passed a man also walking in the park.

According to investigators, the man followed the woman into a nearby mall and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

When the woman left the mall following the same footpath, police say the same suspect grabbed her and tried to cover her mouth.

The woman, police allege, was sexually assaulted again but was able to break free and run away.

The suspect is described by investigators as a male who is between 25 and 30 years old, approximately five-foot-six and has a medium build. Police say the man has black hair, was unshaven at the time of the incident and was wearing prescription black-framed glasses and a black jacket with a fur hood.

Police have now released security camera images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).