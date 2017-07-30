

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Long Branch last week.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was walking in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Thirty Sixth Street at around 11:30 p.m. when a man riding a bicycle approached her and sexually assaulted her.

The man, according to police, fled the area westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Police have described by the suspect as a white male who is believed to be in his early-to-mid 30s and is between six-foot and six-foot-one with a thin-to-medium build. Investigators say he had light or dirty-blond hair with a buzz cut. He was unshaven at the time of the alleged assault.

During the alleged incident, police say he was wearing a grey or blue-and-white striped T-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).