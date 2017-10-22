

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a subway train earlier this month.

Police say at around 12:24 p.m. on Oct. 8, a woman was travelling on a westbound subway train when a man boarded and sat down beside her.

At some point, police say the man sexually assaulted the woman.

According to police, the woman got off the train at Lansdowne Subway Station and the man followed her.

Investigators say the man sexually assaulted her a second time and then fled after the woman screamed.

The suspect, police say, is believed to have a thin build and was wearing tan-coloured, baggy pants, a black jacket, an orange and black baseball hat, and was seen carrying a black bag.

Toronto police have now released a security camera image of the suspect.

Investigators are asking anything with information about the case to contact police.