

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a subway train in June.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman was travelling north on a train departing from Bloor Station at around 8:30 a.m. on June 8 when she was sexually assaulted by a man standing behind her.

The woman moved away from the man and the incident was later reported to police.

The suspect has been described as five-foot-eight, in his mid-to-late 20s, and has short, brown spiked hair, and a medium build. He was clean shaven at the time of the alleged incident and was wearing a dark sweater, glasses and a backpack.

On Monday, police released images of the suspect in hopes that members of the public could identify him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).