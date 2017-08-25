

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a man after a 37-year-old woman told police she was sexually assaulted and robbed in the city’s west end.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place in the area of Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road in the early morning hours on Friday.

Police said a man approached the woman in the area and that is when a “struggle began.”

The woman told police she was sexually assaulted and robbed during the alleged encounter.

The man then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The suspect has been described as a six-foot white man.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).