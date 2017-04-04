

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto and Hamilton earlier this year.

Police say the first robbery was reported at around 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a bank near Yonge and Grosvenor streets.

A little over a week later on Feb. 13, investigators say the same suspect hit a bank near Yonge and Wellesley streets at around 11:35 a.m.

On Feb. 25, investigators say it is believed the same man then struck a bank near Bay and College streets at around 9:40 a.m.

In each of the robberies, police say the suspect waited in line and then handed a note to a teller demanding money and suggesting he was armed with a handgun.

According to investigators, the man was later linked to a January bank robbery near Queenston Road and Parkdale Avenue South in Hamilton. That hold up occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 30.

The suspect has been described by police as 35 to 45 years old and is approximately six-foot-two with a thin moustache.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).