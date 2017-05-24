

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released a photo of a man wanted in relation to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on a TTC bus in Scarborough in March.

On March 23, at 3:43 p.m., police say a man was aboard a southbound TTC bus on Victoria Park Avenue at Eglinton Avenue East.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl on the bus, police said.

An image of the suspect was released on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a man between 45 and 55 years-old with a medium build, dark brown medium-length hair and a dark goatee. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).