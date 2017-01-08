

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a series of break-ins at apartment buildings in the city’s downtown core.

According to investigators, the break-ins occurred between Nov. 18 and Dec. 26 in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue.

During the break-ins, police say the suspect caused damage to property and storage lockers.

The suspect has been described by investigators as approximately five-foot-ten with a medium build and is believed to be between 25 to 30 years old.

Security camera images have now been released and anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).