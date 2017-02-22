

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with four robberies at the same York gas station.

According to police, the robberies occurred between Oct. 28, 2015 and July 12, 2016 at a Petro Canada in the area of Weston and Rogers roads.

The robberies all took place between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Police say in each case, a man disguised with dark sunglasses and a baseball hat or the hood of a coat approached the gas station kiosk.

He demanded cash from the employee and motioned toward his waistband to indicate he had a weapon.

Each time, police say the employee handed over cash and the man fled south on Weston Road.

Police have described the suspect as between the ages of 40 to 55 years old. He approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight and during the most recent robbery, the suspect was seen wearing a Budweiser baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a Calgary Stampede sweatshirt and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).