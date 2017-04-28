

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect after three separate reports of a man committing an indecent act in the presence of children in broad daylight in the city’s Leslieville and Beaches neighbourhoods over the past month.

On April 11 at about 8:30 a.m., a 12-year-old girl was walking through Glen Stewart Park south of Kingston Road when she told police she saw a man in his 60s committing an indecent act.

He was described as white with salt and pepper hair, a long beard, wearing khaki pants and an orange reflective vest.

On April 21 at 3:30 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was walking near Kingston Road and Malvern Avenue when she reported seeing a male in his 60s committing an indecent act.

He was described to be similar in appearance to the first incident, except this time he was wearing an olive-coloured jacket.

On April 24, a 15-year-old girl was standing at Queen Street East and Caroline Avenue when she told police she saw a man with a similar description to the first two incidents committing an indecent act.

In this incident the girl told police the man was wearing a yellow and green safety vest.

Anyone with information or video footage of the area during these incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).