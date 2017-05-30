

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly stole a wallet from an elderly man with a walker.

Police say that the 80-year-old victim had just withdrawn cash from an ATM near Yonge and Bloor streets on Monday when he was approached by a man asking him for spare change. ‘

At that point, the victim began looking in his jacket pocket for change to give the man.

While he was distracted, police allege the man reached into the basket of the victim’s walker and stole his wallet. He then fled the area on foot.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old, about five-foot-ten and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white hat, a black knee-length jacket, blue jeans, black high-top running shoes and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).