

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Peterborough on Friday night has been taken into custody, less than 12 hours after police released his name and image.

At about 6 p.m. on Friday night, a man in his 30s was shot in a home on Water Street, north of McDonnel Street. He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital via air ambulance and is now listed in stable condition.

On Saturday night police identified 35-year-old Julien Graham as a suspect in the shooting.

Police then confirmed on Sunday morning that Graham is in custody.

It is not clear when he was arrested.

He is expected to be charged with aggravated assault and a number of weapons-related offences.

Police have previously said that the shooting was targeted.