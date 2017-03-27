

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at an apartment building in North York has turned himself in, Toronto police say.

On Sunday,one day after police sent out a public appeal for information on his whereabouts, investigators say 18-year-old Anthony Pulido surrendered to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man on Saturday after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and held at gunpoint in an apartment building near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue on Thursday.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook previously told CP24 that the girl was filmed at one point during the assault.

When she was able to leave the apartment, investigators say she called police immediately.

Pulido has been charged with pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for committing an offence, sexual assault, mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000, forcible confinement, assault and use of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.